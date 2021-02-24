Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 19, 2021
Focusing minds
Transport Scotland and Michael Matheson are, or should be, under pressure to deliver an alternative to the A83.
For years, politicians have given the impression they don’t really understand Argyll and Bute and the needs of this unique region of hills, lochs, islands, peninsulas and midges.
Amenities and infrastructure are thin on the ground, our communities are dispersed and travel is never straightforward. As a result, any road connecting people becomes that bit more important, in relative terms, to a similar route in urban areas.
The people working on mitigation measures at the Rest deserve credit for their hard work in keeping Argyll connected. But a long-term solution needs real capital investment.
And we haven’t even touched on the increasingly dangerous nature of the road.
The Scottish Parliament election is due to be held in 11 weeks. Let’s hope it focuses some minds.
Better days ahead
The vaccine programme is progressing and there are tentative moves towards schools returning. We’re not out of the woods, but Covid stats seem to be moving in the right direction.
And the days are getting longer. There is hope ahead.