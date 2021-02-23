Rest stays closed Tuesday into Wednesday after heavy rain
Continued heavy rain and high winds on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful mean the old military road local detour will remain closed as a safety precaution throughout Tuesday February 23 and overnight.
All traffic will continue to be diverted via the lengthy diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray, as it has been since midnight on Monday.
An alternative vehicle ferry route between Inverclyde and Cowal is also available via Western Ferries, but check with the operator before travelling.
Around 70mm of rain has been recorded as falling at the Rest since early on Tuesday morning, falling on very saturated ground. Teams have been observing the hillside and monitoring conditions throughout the day, and with further rain anticipated this afternoon and overnight the decision has been made to keep the old military road closed.
A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in place until 11am on Wednesday February 24 with a high winds warning is in place until 6pm on Tuesday. An amber warning for heavy rain across central Scotland is in place until 6am on Wednesday morning which could also impact on the Rest.
A thorough hillside safety inspection will take place on Wednesday morning ahead of a potential reopening of the local diversion route from around 9am if conditions permit.
Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Unfortunately the adverse weather conditions at the Rest and be Thankful have continued throughout the morning with considerably more rain than expected. With more forecast through the evening we have made the decision to keep the OMR closed.
‘Teams remain on site working in challenging conditions to monitor the hillside and will continue to observe the area overnight.
‘As ever we need to ensure we’re putting road user safety first and we will only reopen the OMR if we’re certain it is safe to do so.
‘We thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience while we continue to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’