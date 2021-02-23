Hot tubs planned for Grey Gull
Two hot tubs are planned as part of a proposed standing area at a Mid Argyll hotel.
The operators of the Grey Gull Inn in Ardrishaig want to set up a monoblock 6.4 square metre area which would accommodate the two tubs.
A retrospective planning application states that work has already started on the site, as hotel management did not realise that planning permission was required.
Work has been put on hold pending a decision from Argyll and Bute Council. Planning officers are expected to make a decision by the middle of April.
Fencing and a flagpole are also part of the plans for the hotel, which overlooks Loch Gilp.