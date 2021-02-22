Small business Covid fund opens
A new grant scheme has opened, aimed at helping small businesses and the self-employed in Argyll and Bute facing short-term financial challenges in the pandemic.
The business discretionary fund is focused on businesses which need short-term financial help to continue actively trading and cannot be used to replace lost income for a business that still has sufficient cash reserves to meet its needs.
To be eligible, an Argyll and Bute-based business must be:
- Negatively impacted by the pandemic and facing short-term financial challenges with income in the period October to December 2020 at least 30 per cent lower than in the equivalent period in 2019.
- Ineligible for any other Covid business grant funds announced by the Scottish Government since October 1, 2020.
- The source of at least 33 per cent of its total income for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2020.
- A micro or small business (fewer than 50 employees) and either a limited company, partnership, sole trader, trust, community interest company or Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation.
- Trading prior to March 17, 2020, and now either open or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19.
- Not in receipt of an enforcement notice as a result of breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Visit the Argyll and Bute Council website – www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/business-discretionary-fund – for full details about the scheme.