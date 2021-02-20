Preparing plans to plug A83 potholes
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Recent winter weather has damaged the surface of the A83 trunk road, bringing back memories of the crumbling carriageway witnessed in 2017/18.
Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand was concerned enough about potholes to contact trunk road operator BEAR Scotland.
‘Given the circumstances a few years ago and the state of the roads I fear we may be going down a similar path, and would request that action is undertaken before accidents begin to happen,’ said Councillor Philand.
‘There are deep potholes between Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead on the A83, and there are more.
‘Before things get to where we were before, is it possible for repairs to be undertaken at an early date?’
When the Argyllshire Advertiser approached BEAR Scotland on the matter, a spokesperson said that weekly safety inspections were carried out, adding: ‘Defects, such as deep potholes which could present a hazard, are recorded, made safe with temporary repairs, and then permanently repaired within 28 days.
‘We are aware of areas of deterioration that have become evident on the A83 following recent weather conditions and are currently completing detailed assessments to identify a prioritised programme of works.
‘In the meantime we have various surfacing schemes totalling more than £700,000 due to begin towards the end of this month.
‘This includes surfacing work at Drishaig, Ardrishaig, Corranbuie, Clachan, north of Erines, Tullochgorm and west of the A815 junction, with further details on specific schemes shared with communities once the works are confirmed.’
Trunk road defects can be reported via Transport Scotland’s freephone customer care number – 0800 028 1414 – or through the BEAR Scotland website under the ‘report a defect’.