Police report – February 19, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Drugs found
A 28-year-old man was stopped and searched by police at about 1pm on Tuesday February 9 on the A83 at Lochgair, and charged with possession of a quantity of cocaine. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Careless driving
At about 3.20pm on Thursday February 11, on the A83 near West Loch Shores, Tarbert, a collision occurred between a Toyota Hilux and a Renault Clio. A 67-year-old man was subsequently charged with careless driving. No one was seriously injured as a result of the collision and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Possession of cannabis
A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were charged and issued with recordable police warnings after being searched by police and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis at around 5.45pm on Friday February 12 in Riverside Drive, Lochgilphead.
Drink driving
At around 3.50am on Sunday February 14 in Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, a car was stopped and the 47-year-old woman who was driving arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was charged with the offence and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.