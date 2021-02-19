Minister handed five-year ultimatum on A83

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In the week a civil servant revealed an estimated 100,000 tons of rock and soil is ‘on the move’ above the Rest and be Thankful, a demand has been made that a replacement road be built in the next five years.

Transport Scotland is deciding the nation’s transport priorities for the next two decades under the Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) and within that an alternative to the current A83 through Glen Croe must be agreed, planned, constructed and opened by May 2026 at the latest.

This was the message sent jointly by Argyll and Bute Council Leader Robin Currie and Michael Russell MSP to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Islands and Connectivity, Michael Matheson.

Councillor Currie and Mr Russell have written to the Cabinet Secretary emphasising the need for a replacement route to be opened within the life of the next parliament.

They also ask that mitigation measures currently under way at the site are continued and that more frequent meetings of the A83 taskforce be held to focus on delivering the replacement route.

Mr Russell said: ‘The [STPR2] report states the case that the A83 is one of only two trunk roads connecting Argyll and Bute to the central belt, that it is absolutely critical for the movement of goods and people and that it plays a vital part in all aspects of life in Argyll and Bute, from economy to education and employment opportunities.

‘The pace of the action must match the urgency of the situation and that is why we are calling for the new route to be put in place in the life of the next parliament and no later.’

Councillor Currie added: ‘Everyone with Argyll and Bute’s interests at heart is agreed urgent action is needed to ensure our connections to and from the rest of the country are reliable, sustainable and open for business at all times.

‘With this joint approach, we are calling for three key actions and clear timescales to be put in place which will address this situation once and for all. As we focus on Argyll and Bute’s recovery it is absolutely vital to stay connected.’

During a February 11 meeting of Helensburgh and Lomond Community Planning Group, Transport Scotland route manager Neil MacFarlane said the year 2020 saw 20,000 tons of landslide debris fall on the A83 at the Rest – double what came down the hill in the previous two decades.

He added: ‘At the moment, there is 100,000 tons on the move on the hill.’

PICS:

(Main pic)

An estiated 20,000 tons of landslide material hit the A83 during 2020. no_a38Rest_NewLandslide03

(Would you inset these thumbnail in/around the main pic as head/shoulders please)

Michael Russell MSP. 06_a18hustings_russell01

Councillor Robin Currie. no_a39RobinCurrie01

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Islands and Connectivity, Michael Matheson. NO_c46ministers06_-Michael-Matheson