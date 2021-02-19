‘High alert’ for A83 landslides in heavy rain
BEAR Scotland personnel remain on ‘high alert’ for landslides as heavy rain continues to fall on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain throughout Friday February 19 from 6am to 9pm which includes most of Argyll. A second yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place from Saturday 12 noon until 3am Sunday morning which covers a similar area.
During this time all A83 traffic will be taken by convoy along the old military road local detour through Glen Croe.
The single track route, which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, is being maintained though conditions are described by trunk road operator BEAR Scotland as ‘extremely challenging’.
In a press release BEAR Scotland confirmed that the area of most recent concern is, however, protected by a 175 metre long, 6.6 metre high bund which acts as a barrier against debris from a potential landslip.
The company added: ‘Teams remain on high alert and are monitoring a number of other areas of the hillside, which could affect the safe operation of the route and lead to its closure if conditions deteriorate significantly.
‘Geotechnical specialists continue to monitor and assess the condition of the hillside and report any changes. In addition to the heavy rain, milder temperatures are creating snow melt from the hillside which is also being monitored and assessed.
‘At this point, it is likely that the A83 will remain closed until Sunday morning, when an inspection will take place in consideration of its re-opening. ‘
A programme of surfacing repairs is also planned for the A83 over coming weeks and the road will be closed between Tarbet and Inveraray from 7pm on Monday night (February 22) until 5am Tuesday morning for essential resurfacing works to be undertaken at Drishaig.
The A82, A85 and A819 signed diversion route will be in place but local access will be maintained throughout the period of the closure.