Flying start for tree planting at the Rest

Tree planting at the landslide-prone Rest and be Thankful is about to begin as the latest phase of a long term slope stabilisation project.

Before planting on the slopes begins in October this year, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) teams will remove old deer fencing and install new fencing along the 9km (5.6 mile) perimeter of the site.

Because of the challenging nature or the site, fencing materials will have to be lifted in by helicopter later this month, meaning that the A83 will be closed for short periods for safety reasons.

Although the flightpath will mostly be contained within the site, there will be occasions where the helicopter will have to fly close to the road and FLS is advising road users that there will be traffic management on the A83 at Glen Croe, planned for Thursday February 25 and Friday February 26, with flying time between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

The woodland creation project at the Rest is a partnership project between FLS, Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland, intended to contribute to a significant long term reduction in the risk of road-closing landslips.

James Hand, operations forester with FLS, said: ‘We’re tackling this huge job in three sections, starting at the northern end of the site. The idea will be to replace the old deer fencing, but on such a challenging site we’re going to need the help of a helicopter to get the materials in place – and to take away the waste.

‘We’ll be starting with the ‘uphill’ sections so the helicopter will be able to safely fly within the site boundary. However, for public safety, we will need to stop traffic for short periods – eight to 10 minutes at most – when the helicopter is moving materials in to position on the roadside section.

‘This will only be as and when required and we will do our best to keep stoppages to a minimum. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this might cause.’

The fencing at the northern end of the site is the first of three stages. Stages two and three – fencing the bealach between Beinn Luibhean and Beinn Ime, and the downhill stretch from the southern end of the bealach to roadside – will begin in May.

Deer fencing offers essential protection for young trees, which for the first six years of their growth are extremely vulnerable to browsing damage.

Chartered forester James added: ‘The fencing at Glen Croe will give the trees that will be planted in October – downy birch, aspen, oak, blackthorn, hawthorn, hazel, juniper and Scots pine – their best chance of reaching maturity and giving the roots time to establish and begin to bind the slope – an effect that will cumulatively increase, year on year.

‘The trees will complement the hard engineering that has been done at the site to help stabilise the slope and protect the road.’