Argyll and Bute CAB celebrates relocation
Lochgilphead-based Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau (ABCAB) is moving to a town centre position.
Following the welcome news of the commencement of redevelopment of MACPool, the ABCAB main office will be relocated from Riverside Oban Road to 18 Argyll Street.
Iain Ritchie, Chairperson of ABCAB, said: ‘We are very pleased to have found suitable offices within Lochgilphead and after refurbishment our staff and volunteers will have an excellent Mid Argyll base to meet the needs of our Argyll and Bute community.’
ABCAB’s volunteers and staff have continued to support and advise clients across the region throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, through telephone, email and video conferencing as well as retaining face to face availability for the most vulnerable individuals.
The relocation offers the opportunity to continue to provide advice and remain obtainable while renovation work is undertaken and the Board, volunteers and staff are excited to make the move and continue to expand their volunteering opportunities across the region.
Bureau Manager, Jen Broadhurst, said: ‘The last year has been one of uncertainty for many people across Argyll and Bute, however, ABCAB has remained a constant throughout the pandemic and also expanded our volunteer numbers through the delivery of a remote training programme.
‘The news that we are relocating to Lochgilphead town centre is an exciting development that means we will continue to be able to offer free, trusted advice and
support to people and communities across the region.’
ABCAB is available for advice on all areas of money; debt, employment, benefits and tax as well as family issues, housing or immigration. Our advisers are available Monday to Friday 10-4.
To arrange to speak to an adviser, or to find out more about our volunteer training
programme, please call 01546 605550 or email info@abcab.org.uk.