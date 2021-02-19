A83 and detour to close overnight in heavy rain

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Both the A83 and nearby local detour at the Rest and be Thankful will be closed overnight from 6pm on Friday February 19 as a landslide precaution, with heavy rain continuing to fall.

A geotechnical inspection will take place at first light on Saturday morning to assess whether it is safe to reopen the old military road detour to traffic.

Almost 60mm of rain was recorded on the hillside at the Rest and be Thankful between midnight on Thursday and Friday afternoon, with up to 30mm of further rain expected by midnight on Friday.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said that teams had been closely monitoring the condition of the hillside using specialist equipment to note any changes. With snow melt added to rainfall, heavy water flows have been noted in the channels on the slopes.

Should conditions in the area deteriorate further before 6pm, the old military road (OMR) may close earlier on the basis of safety.

A yellow Met Office warning for heavy rain is currently in force across most of Argyll until 9pm, with another heavy rain warning in place from 12 noon on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

The A83 has been closed as a precaution since Wednesday evening, with traffic running on the OMR local diversion through Glen Croe.

A 175-metre-long protective bund is in place at the area of most recent concern next to the roadside of the OMR, which has allowed the route to safely remain open during the most recent period of heavy rain. With further significant rain forecast and increased water flows being witnessed at a number of other locations across the hillside, teams have, however, made the decision to close the OMR overnight as a safety precaution.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’ve been experiencing very challenging conditions in the operation of the OMR and we have been closely monitoring hillside conditions throughout the day including the levels of water present in the channels on the hillside.

‘At the moment we have a team of people on site monitoring conditions on the hillside, and if conditions take a significant turn we’ll have to implement the standard diversion earlier for safety reasons if required.

‘We understand motorists’ frustration with such closures but we have to continue to prioritise road user safety at all times.

‘We thank the local community and motorists for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing work at the Rest.’

All traffic will be diverted via the lengthy diversion between Tarbet and Inveraray using the A82, A85 and A819 from 6pm overnight. Western Ferries also offers an alternative route, but please check with the operator before travelling.