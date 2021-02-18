Staying active while home schooling
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Sports and recreation facilities may be closed at the moment but young people are finding other ways to stay active, with the help of the LiveArgyll Active Schools team.
Home schooling may be here for a while yet, even with a planned – but yet to be confirmed – phased return for certain age groups, so LiveArgyll Active Schools has plenty of online ideas to have fun and get moving between lessons in the living room.
Active Schools is a national programme, in partnership with sportscotland, with the aim of providing opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity before, during and after school, and to develop effective pathways between schools and sports clubs in the community.
On the LiveArgyll website, the Active Schools team says: ‘While you are unable to attend school and take part in your normal school extra-curricular clubs, we are keen to support you being as active as possible.
‘The LiveArgyll Active Schools and Sport team realises the importance and benefits of physical activity for everyone, and wishes to provide every child with the opportunity to participate in the activities provided.
‘We have a variety of different lengths and intensities of activity, to suit the mood you are in.
‘Whether you’re looking for a quick “shake up” in between classes, or a longer workout at the beginning or end of the day – we’re here to help.’
Check it out by visiting the LiveArgyll website www.liveargyll.co.uk and searching ‘active schools’ or follow the team on Twitter (@ABActiveSchools). Activities for older pupils and adults are also available through the LiveArgyll Facebook page.