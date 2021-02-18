St Mary’s Music School launches free virtual sessions for young musicians
Tomorrow, Friday February 19, St Mary’s Music School’s Celebrity 6 Series returns.
Opening with French Horn player Sarah Willis, the first female member of the brass section in the Berlin Philharmonic and an active figure in broadcasting and music education, Celebrity 6 is an exclusive online programme bringing together artists and pupils for an hour of music, insight and conversation. The sessions are free.
Internationally acclaimed cellist Steven Isserlis takes up the baton in March, followed by pianist Malcolm Martineau and viola player Tabea Zimmerman. The final two hosts will be announced next month.
The Celebrity 6 Series takes place on Friday afternoons and is open to young musicians and teachers too.
Register your place by visiting www.stmarysmusicschool.co.uk/events