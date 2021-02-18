Join the police in Argyll
Police Scotland is hosting an online recruitment event next week.
Aimed at people who live in Argyll and Bute who wish to become a police officer in this area, or for people who are keen to move to the area to work, the event will cover the recruitment process, training involved and the many opportunities available to anyone embarking on this exciting career path.
The recruitment event will be held, using Microsoft Teams, on Thursday February 25 between 6.30pm and 8pm.
To sign up, email your name to recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk and include the event date.