Announcements – February 19, 2021

BIRTH

STUART – RONALD – Mark and Claire welcomed their beautiful daughter Savannah Mhairi Stuart on November 30, 2020 at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. First grandchild for delighted grandparents Sandy and Ailsa Ronald, Kilmashenachan Farm, Southend and John and Janette Rooney, Uplamoor, Glasgow.

DEATHS

BERGIUS – MaryRose (Molly) formerly of Lochgilphead and Tayvallich, passed away on February 14, 2021 at The Charlotte Straker Care Home, Corbridge, Northumberland, aged 99 years. Loving wife of the late George Bergius and dearest Mum to Martyn and Rosemary (Jo) and much loved Gran to Samantha, Daniel, Ross, Sandy and Lucy and loved and cherished Gran-Gran to her nine great grandchildren. Molly will be very sadly missed by all who knew her. A private funeral will be held due to the Lockdown. Donations to RNLI.

BOYD – Peacefully at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, on February 13, 2021, Margaret McPhail Boyd, née Sinclair, in her 82nd year, of Fyneview, 1 Glengilp, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Dougie Boyd, and much loved mother of Angela. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Monday, February 22, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects the funeral cortege will leave from Margaret’s Home at approx.10.30am, travelling via Park Road, Kilduskland Road, Brae Road passing Ardrishaig Parish Church, en-route to Cemetery. Please observe social distancing. Donations, in memory of Margaret, can be made to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

BROWN – Unexpectedly at Lochside Care Home, Helensburgh, on January 25, 2021, Marie Flora Brown, née Fraser, in her 80th year, of Soroba House, Ardfern and formerly of The Monachs, Nerabus, Isle of Islay and Benbecula. Dearly loved wife of Ronnie Brown, and much loved mother of Audrey, Fergus and Ewen. Adored Granny of Archie, George, Findlay, Callaghan, Honor, Holly, Ronnie and Frank. A private funeral service will take place at Kilvaree Cemetery, Ardfern, on Friday, February 26, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will pass through Ardfern Village at approximately 11.30am, departing Craignish Parish Church, Ardfern at 11.40am.

CRAIG – Suddenly at his home, on January 22, 2021, Matthew Harper Craig, in his 88th year, of Failte, Lochgair. Beloved son of the late Matthew Craig and Mary Jane MacVicar. Dear brother of the late John, Maisie, Elspeth and Sheena. A dearly loved uncle and great-uncle. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae on Monday, March 1, 2021.For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral Cortege will pass through Lochgair Village at approximately 12 noon. Please observe social distancing.

ELSTOB – Suddenly after a short illness, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 8, 2021, James Eric Elstob, in his 62nd year, Eastholme, Ardnacross, Peninver, dearly beloved husband of April, much loved father of John and loving son-in-law of Iris. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. James’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 23. The service will take place outside the family home at 1.00pm. A private cremation will take place at a later date.

GRAHAM – On February 13, 2021, peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, Jean Anderson Graham, née MacCorie in her 94th year, beloved wife of Sandy Graham and much loved mother of Anne and Marion, dear mother-in-law of Arthur and Fergus and dearly loved granny of Graham, Jessica, Eilidh and Ewan, a very well respected member of the community and dear friend of many. Owing to current restrictions, a private funeral service and interment, was held at Carrick Cemetery on February 18.

MCFARLANE – Peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on January 30, 2021, John McFarlane, in his 73rd year, 9 Tormhor, Carradale, a loving brother of Margaret and Billy. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. There will be a cremation service held in Cardross Crematorium on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1.15pm.

MCKERRAL – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on February 10, 2021, Ethel Agnes McKerral, in her 96th year, formerly of 31 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Peter McKerral, much loved mum of William (Billy) Jennifer and the late Rosemarie, mother-in-law of Tommy and Peter, devoted nannie to Tracy, Tommy, Paul, Mark, Martine, Michelle and the late Sean and a much loved great-nan and great-great-nan.

McLEAN – Peacefully at home, Smithy House, Kilkenzie, on February 15, 2021, with his family by his side, William Watson McLean (Willie) in his 87th year, formerly of Balnagleck Farm, beloved husband of Martha, loving dad of Myra and Sandy, father-in-law of Robert and Catherine, much loved papa to Alison, Jane, William and Rona and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Willie’s funeral will take place today, Friday, February 19. The cortege will leave Balnagleck Farm at 1.00pm, after a short prayer. We will head into Campbeltown, down Milknowe, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Willie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on December 30, 2020, Mary Bertram, in her 88th year, 7 Craigard Apartments, Oban and formerly of Shore Road, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald McMillan (Donlie) and much loved aunt.

MUNRO – Suddenly at his home, after an illness born with great dignity and humour, on February 12, 2021, Charles (Charlie) Munro, in his 77th year, of 25 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. (Ex 9th & 12th Royal Lancers). Beloved husband of Jessie and much loved dad of Charlene, Michelle, William and the late Jackie and Yvonne. Adored granda of fifteen, and great-granda of seventeen. Loving brother of Sandra. A dear uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, a much respected former work colleague and a very dear friend to many in the local and wider community. A private family funeral service will be held today, Friday, February 19, at Achnabreac Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave Charlie’s home at approximately 11.30am, travelling through the village of Ardrishaig en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations, in memory of Charlie, can be made to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll.

MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alex (Snr), loving partner of Nan, much loved father and papa, who died February 24, 2015.

Always remembered.

Sadly missed.

– Love from all the family.

MCPHEE – In loving memory of our sister Moira died on February 19, 2017.

Time passes by but memories stay.

You are loved and remembered every day.

– John and Marie.