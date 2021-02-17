Covid home test kits as schools begin return
In line with Scottish Government guidance, Argyll and Bute Council is preparing for a phased return to school for certain pupil groups.
Pre-school children and pupils in primaries one, two and three will return from Monday February 22, along with a part-time return for certain senior pupils to allow in-school practical work for the completion of National Qualification courses.
The council this week announced that home Covid testing will be available for staff and senior pupils required to return to school. The testing kits will be free, and their use voluntary.
The intention is to enable staff and pupils who test positive without symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate as quickly as possible and reduce the risk of passing on the virus.
Schools will contact relevant staff and parents of senior phase pupils directly with information about the self-test kits and getting involved with the programme.
Policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly explained: ‘This is all about making our schools safe places to work, teach and learn. The sooner we stop the virus in its tracks, the more we stop it spreading. It’s as simple as that.
‘Home testing means you can look after yourself better, by finding out early if you need to self-isolate or take any other action. It means we look after each other too by cutting the risk of passing the virus to other people.
‘Once they hear from their school, I would encourage staff, senior pupils and their families to find out how home testing could help you.’
This asymptomatic testing programme will not replace the current testing policy for anyone with symptoms.
School staff and pupils with symptoms of coronavirus must self-isolate immediately and arrange a test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.
The date for schools re-opening for senior phase students will be decided by the Scottish Government.