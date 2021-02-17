Catch up with latest on Kilmartin Museum project
Kilmartin Museum is to share the latest news on its redevelopment project through a public online event.
It is planned to create an inspiring space where Kilmartin Glen’s unique archaeological and natural heritage can be cared for, celebrated and have its story told.
To keep everyone updated on progress, Kilmartin Musuem will hold a Zoom meeting on Tuesday February 23 at 7.30pm. Members of the team directly involved with the building programme and project management will be on the call which will include a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.
Events have moved on since an update event in October 2020 and museum trustees and staff look forward to informing people about what is happening with the build and on-site operation over the next few months.
A display will also be set up in the semi-circular outdoor information point at the museum car park for anyone to view while on their lockdown exercise.
Information will also be available on the Kilmartin Museum website to give people some background detail before joining the Zoom meeting.
At the heart of the internationally important archaeological landscape of Kilmartin Glen since 1997, the work and artefact collections at Kilmartin Museum have outgrown the existing buildings. To give space to expand, build on the museum’s successes and continue its work, an ambitious redevelopment project was developed.
A major extension, designed by award-winning architects Reiach and Hall, will join two existing buildings, creating a seamless museum.
The redevelopment will provide:
- A much larger exhibition space, giving opportunities to tell many more visitors the story of this special place.
- A creative space to deliver cultural activities as well as staging temporary exhibitions.
- An accessible research and learning base where all the collections can be safely curated.
- A fit-for-purpose education space to allow the development of an active learning and volunteering programme.
- A new direct path to the monuments meaning visitors will be able to use the museum as a starting point to begin their exploration of the area’s natural and cultural heritage.
- A remodelled shop, reception and café and better car parking.
To book a place on the Zoom meeting on Tuesday February 23, email redevelopment@kilmartin.org.
The project is being funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund – part funded by the European Development Fund; Argyll and Bute Council; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; the Scottish Government’s Regeneration and Capital Grant Fund; Historic Scotland Foundation; NatureScot; Museum Galleries Scotland and numerous trusts, foundations and private individuals.
An artist’s impression of how the redeveloped buildings might look.
