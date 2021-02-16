Camanachd Association running group clocks up more than 2,700 miles in January
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Shinty players and supporters didn’t hesitate to get on the run when Camanachd Association staff set them a challenge to cover the mileage to Barcelona in January.
At the beginning of the year, in lieu of a traditional shinty pre-season, Camanachd Association staff discussed how they could encourage people to get active and decided to ask people to ‘run’ the 1,350 miles to Barcelona by the end of January.
There was good take-up from around Scotland with 103 shinty players, committee members, parents and fans signing up to the challenge.
The group soon made light work of getting to Barcelona, completing the task in just over two weeks.
The group was then challenged to get back home to the association’s base in Inverness. Once again, the group excelled, taking the tally for the month to beyond 2,700 miles.
The Camanachd Association ran a competition on the final day of the month – whoever ran the furthest would be rewarded with a Scotland replica top from association partners Macronstore Highland.
Aberdeen University player Joe Folan set the early pace, clocking up 19.45 miles at 10am. But Paul Ross put in an impressive 22.22 miles an hour later and must have thought he had wrapped it up when checking the group’s Strava leader board in the evening.
Joe had one eye on the prize too though and snuck out for a 4.42 mile run at 10.05pm to pip Paul to top of the leader board.
Derek Keir, Camanachd Association chief executive officer, said: ‘We were delighted so many people joined us in staying active this January.
‘The positive impact being active has on your physical and mental health cannot be overstated.
A key component of our strategy is to engage shinty communities. It was especially pleasing to see non-shinty players join our Strava group and help to get us to Barcelona and back.’
The Camanachd Association also raised more than £500 for the Scottish Association for Mental Heath through the event.