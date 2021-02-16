Ardrishaig improvement plans available for viewing
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Final designs for the latest proposed redevelopment work in Ardrishaig can now be viewed online.
A consultation is available until Friday February 26 at the www.ardrishaig.net website.
This project is part of the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, set up by Argyll and Bute Council to make important public spaces in Mid Argyll more attractive and easier to use.
This project aims to create appealing spaces around Ardrishaig North Hall and waterfront to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the area and spend time there. Part of the plan is to improve walking, cycling and scooting links between Ardrishaig waterfront and the Crinan Canal tow path.
Funding for the project comes from the council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund and Transport Scotland through the Sustrans Places for Everyone programme.
The drawings available to view online are the final design proposals, bringing together ideas from previous public consultations over the past two years.
This final consultation will give everyone an opportunity to see the proposals before a planning application is submitted in coming months.
If you do not have access to the internet please contact Douglas Grierson on 01546 604228.
Policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development, Councillor Alastair Redman, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to offer suggestions on proposals to get us this far.
‘Ardrishaig, like all our seaside towns, has fantastic potential as a great place to live, work and visit. This investment will further enhance its attractions and bring tourism and business development to the area as we work to grow our economy and our population.’
PIC:
The new design proposals for Ardrishaig north. no_a08ArdrishaigNorth01