£300,000 funding to support fishing families’ welfare
A charity providing emergency support alongside practical, financial, spiritual and emotional care to members of Scotland’s fishing community has been offered access to a fund of up to £300,000.
The money, which will benefit The Fishermen’s Mission’s welfare work, forms part of a £7.75 million Scottish Government support package announced by Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Tourism Fergus Ewing and Marine Scotland.
Aimed at helping fishermen, seafood businesses and ports and harbours impacted by Covid-19 and Brexit, the fund will help support services offered by the mission, which works with fishermen dealing with mounting rent, mortgage and utility bill debt.
David Dickens, chief executive officer of The Fishermen’s Mission, said: ‘I would like to personally thank Marine Scotland for its support. This fund will be of real help to us. Last year alone it cost us more than £600,000 to provide our services in Scotland, where we have a very strong presence.
‘During this exceptionally difficult year, we already accessed grants totalling £322,000 in Scotland. We have needed to look to our to continue providing our services.
‘If you are an active Scottish fisherman and you are struggling to provide for yourself or your family, please get in touch and see if we can support you.’
The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to provide financial, practical and pastoral support to fishermen and their families in the UK.
It also provides a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency response for accidents and emergencies at sea.
Visit www.fishermensmission.org.uk, freephone 08006 341020 or contact one of the regional port officers.
Chris Holden, who is based in Campbeltown and covers Kintyre, Oban and the islands, can be contacted by emailing kintyre@fishermensmission.org.uk or calling 07788 674376.