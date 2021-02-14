Police report – February 12, 2021
Breach of order
Between Saturday December 12 and Monday February 1 at Baddens Park, Lochgilphead, a 21-year-old man allegedly breached a non-harassment order imposed by the court by contacting a woman. Police arrested and charged the man who was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Lochgilphead assault
A 37-year-old man was charged with assaulting a woman at about 9.30am on Friday February 5 at Mathieson Place, Lochgilphead. Police held the man for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Drugs found
About 10.30am on Saturday February 6, on the A83 at Cairndow, a 26-year-old man was stopped and searched by police and found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was issued with a recordable police warning.
Attempted housebreaking
The occupant of a house on Texa Crescent, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay was woken by someone attempting to gain entry at around 3.20am on Friday February 5. Entry was not gained and nothing was stolen. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Suspicious activity across Argyll
Between 7pm and 7.40pm on Friday February 5 a holiday cottage at Lerags, Oban was broken into. The lock was forced but nothing was stolen.
Police advise vigilance following reports of other suspicious activity on farms and rural areas across Argyll. Three incidents of vehicles driving into farm areas, uninvited and unexpected, have been reported to police in the last few weeks. People have reported the behaviour of the occupants of these vehicles as suspicious. The incidents occurred in Achnamara, Kilmartin and near Lochgilphead. Officers are advising members of the public to be on their guard and ensure their property is secure. Anyone with concerns can contact police via 101.