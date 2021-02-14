MS Centre shares love and care
We all know people who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the coronavirus pandemic.
Now you can nominate that special person for a gift, thanks to MS Centre Argyll in Lochgilphead.
Claire Cameron, long term condition and outreach worker at the MS Centre, explained: ‘We would like people in the community to nominate a key worker or someone who has gone above and beyond for them recently.
‘We will put all the names in a hat and pull out 10 winners who will receive a hug heart made with love by ourselves, or a pamper pack.
‘What we want to do is share the care, not just the love.’
Claire explained: ‘People must get nominations in, for as many folk as they like, by Monday February 22, when we will draw the winners.’