Port Charlotte Primary School extension given go ahead
An island primary school is set for a makeover after council planning chiefs raised no objections to a proposed new building.
Port Charlotte Primary School on Islay is the subject of plans worth approximately £250,000 to demolish a building and construct a replacement extension, as well as other works.
Argyll and Bute Council is behind the application, and because of the nature of the plans, it is listed under community planning and development.
No objections have been raised by the public and the authority declared this week that it had no concerns about the proposal either.
A council planning officer said: ‘The school and its grounds are within the key rural settlement of Port Charlotte and its conservation area as both are defined in the Local Development Plan.
‘Policy LDP DM1 gives encouragement to development up to a medium scale on appropriate site. As the site is already for educational use the site is appropriate.
‘The smaller building to the rear of the site is to be taken down/demolished and a method statement to inform the detailed plans for this work is included with the received drawings.
‘The main building to the south of the 0.3 hectare site will receive internal modifications and access and roof alterations. Extension of the envelope of the building will be minimal and will retain the overall footprint around the 600 square metre mark as required of a medium sized development.
‘No height increase is proposed and external materials will be upgraded consistent with the existing and its purpose as a school building.
‘The site has limited visibility within the conservation area and the materials are not deemed to be out of character with the streetscape or significant local buildings.’
The officer concluded: ‘By reason of relatively small scale and non-invasive nature within the curtilage of the school and to the rear of the main building, it is considered that the proposed development does not give rise to any issues which would require prior approval.’