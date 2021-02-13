News from the districts – February 12, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Isle of Islay

Port Charlotte Primary School on Islay is to get a makeover after council planning chiefs raised no objections to a proposed new building.

The school is the subject of plans worth approximately £250,000 to demolish a building and construct a replacement extension, as well as other works.

Argyll and Bute Council is behind the application, and because of the nature of the plans, it is listed under community planning and development.

No objections have been raised by the public and the authority declared this week that it had no concerns about the proposal either.

A council planning officer said: ‘By reason of the relatively small scale and non-invasive nature within the curtilage of the school and to the rear of the main building, it is considered that the proposed development does not give rise to any issues which would require prior approval.’

Helensburgh

A report by Transport Scotland on its second Strategic Transport Projects Review has suggested the return of a ferry service between Gourock and Helensburgh which was axed almost a decade ago.

A passenger service across the Firth of Clyde is being considered, along with a potential railway station near Faslane serving HM Naval Base Clyde.

The report also mentions a possible enhancement of the Dunoon to Gourock ferry service, including increased capacity and improved vessels.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We welcome all ideas to improve connections between Argyll and Bute and the central belt.

‘As yet we’ve had no discussions about a new ferry service, but look forward to hearing more.’

It is not clear whether the plans for a Helensburgh ferry service may have any effect on work to restore the town’s pier, which has been closed to marine traffic since October 2018.

Argyll and Bute

Parents and carers across Argyll and Bute are being thanked by the council for their home learning efforts during lockdown.

The authority’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘I want to take a moment to thank parents and carers for all their patience, huge effort and understanding while our schools have been closed during lockdown.

‘Home learning isn’t easy. The vast majority of you aren’t teachers and it’s important to remember that. Many of you are also trying to teach your children while juggling home working and this must be incredibly difficult.

‘I know that schools are assigning tasks via Google Classroom and this is great, but if your child doesn’t manage to complete everything on this, that’s okay. Children and young people are learning all the time, their brains are like sponges, so just because you didn’t finish a task doesn’t mean they’ve not learned anything.

‘Not all children are the same, and not all children learn the same way either. While some are happy to get their head down and do English and maths, others struggle, and that’s really difficult. Children will catch up with their learning as soon as they’re back in school so please, please don’t worry. We will get through this together.

‘Wishing you all a well-earned break from home learning next week.’