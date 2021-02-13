Carry on car park camping?
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
‘Staycationers’ could be allowed to carry on camping in some council car parks around Argyll and Bute, a report has revealed.
Community chiefs are currently discussing plans to ensure informal campers using the area during the spring and summer do so responsibly.
And an Argyll and Bute Council officer has said that the possibility of allowing motorhomes to stay overnight in at least some of the authority’s car parks is being examined.
The practice is not currently allowed in any of the council’s car parks, and any proposal to overturn that rule would require councillors’ approval.
Camping in the area became a more popular activity after restrictions were enforced due to Covid-19 in 2020.
A report on informal camping was discussed by Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands community planning group on Wednesday February 3.
Craig Wilson, economic growth officer with the council, said: ‘Tourism is exceptionally important to Argyll and Bute’s local economy and also our way of life. The council wishes to welcome as many visitors as sustainably possible, to enjoy the places we are fortunate to call home.
‘We are currently investigating the practicalities and regulatory aspects to see if it might be appropriate for motorhomes to stay overnight in some suitably identified council car parks, similar to the Forestry and Land Scotland’s ‘Stay the Night’ scheme which took place in 2020.
‘If we are able to develop a suitable proposal this would need to go to elected members for consideration and approval as appropriate.
‘We are finalising a reporting form/consultation questionnaire which will be promoted shortly to communities and landowners which will help document community experience of informal camping.’