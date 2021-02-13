Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 12, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Fishing woes
Scotland’s quality seafood exporters are facing Brexit barriers.
An element of this was to be expected after leaving the EU, but it is worse than feared.
Others are trying to muscle in on customers who formerly bought from Scottish businesses while our exporters are strangled by red tape and hobbled by delays.
What this means is that many small family businesses in fishing villages are suffering. As the Clyde Fishermen’s Association notes, people’s wellbeing and the future of communities are under threat.
And the jury is still out on whether promised government support will make a difference. Or will it be too little, too late.
One thing we do know for certain, though, is that fishing communities are true communities, and folk look after each other.
Sew kind
After helping out in a practical way by making much-needed scrubs to help the coronavirus effort, the volunteer stitchers led by Nikki Thompson have made a fantastic cash donation to the hospital as the cherry on the cake.
Let’s hope the dedicated and hard-working staff benefit from it directly. They deserve it after a tough year.