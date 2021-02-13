Argyll fishing hit hard by pandemic and Brexit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Covid and Brexit are pushing fishing to the brink, says a group representing many Argyll fishermen.

And, according to the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, continuing uncertainty and a drop in basic income have had an impact on people’s mental health and the viability of entire fishing communities.

The coronavirus pandemic first of all impacted domestic and international markets.

‘When the EU hospitality trade started to close, many of our members’ markets shrank significantly,’ said Elaine Whyte, association executive secretary.

‘Some tied up or fished less, and those who were able to started to sell domestically at the pier side, through home delivery or to local restaurants and hotels.’

In Argyll, with sparse population and poor transport links, this has not always been feasible. Many boats lost their markets entirely, and when the latest lockdown happened the same issues reappeared.

Brexit, of course, has brought additional problems ‘much more than businesses could have imagined’, says Elaine.

‘For those exporting to the continent the whole system is much more costly, with new health certificates and exporter/agent costs.

‘Then there are the delays and red tape, with thousands of pounds being lost daily due to missed connections on delivery. As a result Denmark and Ireland, with easier access, are seeking to replace Scottish seafood.

‘Some live bivalve exporters have completely lost EU markets built up over 40 years. A grace period with the EU/UK on these issues would be a way to help. Especially as the EU has a six-month grace period to export to the UK, and are likely to face similar exporting issues when they are in this position.’

All of this impacts the domestic market. Non-exported seafood is being stored frozen, leading to gluts and a price drop for fishermen.

Elaine continued: ‘Domestic scampi processors are reducing working weeks and closing temporarily to try and cope, meaning that fishermen cannot catch or are left with reduced opportunities and prices.’

‘We foresee more issues come April, as exporting from Scotland to Northern Ireland becomes more challenging. The UK is currently trying to secure a delay on new exporting conditions until 2023, but it may not be granted. This is significant for Argyll as many fishermen catch for the scampi market and have their catch processed in Northern Ireland.’

The Scottish Government last week announced a support fund for boats impacted by Covid and Brexit.

The UK Government has just released a £23 million UK national disruption to exports scheme, but, as Elaine explained: ‘This will only offer support to provable loss of exported seafood to the EU from January 1 up to a maximum of 50 per cent of value – not a loss of markets. The criteria will mean many fishermen will find it difficult.’

Fishing ports also face issues of depopulation and a lack of local or foreign crew, along with ageing boats, limited access to quota and poor infrastructure. There are growing restrictions on areas available to fish and they face regular, well-funded campaigns against local fishing.

‘We are grateful for the support local trusts and charities have extended to fishing families, and for the support offered by the public,’ Elaine concluded.

‘But we are very worried about local fishing families.

‘We understand our crisis is one of many at this time, but with little resilience we do fear the worst for fishing communities.’