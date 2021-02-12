‘Wee venture’ donates thousands to Mid Argyll Hospital
A group of volunteer stitchers, who worked to make vital protective kit for health and care workers during the pandemic, this week handed over an extra gift for hospital staff.
Realising the desperate need for basic protective clothing and equipment, Nikki Thompson, Ardrishaig, set up the group Let’s Get Scrubbing for our Mid Argyll NHS shortly after the national coronavirus lockdown began in March 2020.
The group rapidly recruited volunteers located from Ardfern to Cairndow and set about producing scrubs (protective clothing) and face masks.
The small army of stitchers manufactured enough kit to supply packages beyond Mid Argyll and also delivered to hospitals in Kintyre, Paisley, Glasgow – and even reached a care home in Wick.
Many Argyll firms helped, including Premier Laundry and MacLeod Construction, with West Coast Motors leading the delivery arrangements.
As the pandemic progressed it became clear that face coverings were needed for everyone, so the group made and sold these to the wider public to raise additional funds – culminating in a socially-distanced cheque presentation on February 8 at Mid Argyll Hospital.
Nikki explained: ‘I was delighted to be in a position to present a cheque for £3,100 to the hospital on behalf of the Let’s Get Scrubbing team.
‘This is an amazing amount of money and we hope that all the staff will benefit in some small way; they certainly deserve it.
‘When we embarked on the ‘scrubs’ project at the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year our aim was to provide our local hospital with as many scrubs sets as we could. This very quickly escalated and before long the team was supplying PPE to hospitals and care homes the length and breadth of Scotland.
‘This was only made possible by the many generous donations of fabric, financial, and practical support from a wide range of sources, and a band of 90 home sewers who gave so freely of their time.’
Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership acknowledged the donation on its Facebook page: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to the group of volunteer sewers who have once again made a generous and kind donation of funding to support our staff’s comfort and wellbeing.
‘We cannot thank the team members enough for their dedication, support and kindness through these challenging times.’
‘At the beginning of the project I had hoped we would be able to make a small donation to the Mid Argyll Hospital,’ Nikki concluded. ‘However the money raised exceeded all my expectations.
‘On behalf the Let’s Get Scrubbing team I would like to personally thank everyone who contributed and supported our wee venture.’