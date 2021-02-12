Snow and strong winds this weekend
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
New weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the region today.
A yellow warning of snow and ice is in place between 9am and 10pm on Saturday effective over Argyll and Bute, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland and North Ayrshire, among others.
SATURDAY
The Met Office warning said a band of rain would move eastwards bringing a risk of snow and ice across parts of Wales and western Scotland before clearing during the afternoon.
It said snow may fall to low levels for a time on Saturday giving small accumulations in places.
There is also the potential for 2-5 cm of fresh snow over higher ground, where strong and gusty winds will be an additional hazard and may lead to temporary blizzard conditions and drifting.
The strong winds may cause some localised disruption to ferry services around western Scotland.
SUNDAY
The weather warning for Sunday is applicable to Argyll and Bute, Highland, Na h-Eileanan Siar and North Ayrshire.
It states that south-easterly winds will strengthen with gusts of 60mph-70mph probably developing across the Irish Sea, and into the east of Northern Ireland.
Similar wind strengths are likely across parts of the Inner and Outer Hebrides; although here later the gusts could strengthen further still to 65-75 mph, and possibly as high as 80mph in the most exposed parts of the Outer Hebrides.
Additionally, a change in wind direction to the south-southwest later in the day will bring Skye and the Isles of Lewis and Harris into the area of stronger winds too, before winds generally ease from the south by the end of the day.