Shock figures reveal scale of problem at Rest and Be Thankful

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

A hundred thousand tons of debris is waiting to fall on to the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful, an expert has claimed.

Transport Scotland route manager Neil MacFarlane has also told community chiefs in the area that 2020 saw 20,000 tons fall on to the road at that point – double what has fallen in nearly two decades.

The stretch of the road has been subject to regular closures since a landslide in October 2018 and was plagued by major landslips in 2020.

Mr MacFarlane also said that workers from his organisation, as well as staff from BEAR Scotland, who maintain the route, will be staying on site for years.

Discussion of the route and its future took place at a virtual meeting of Helensburgh and Lomond Community Planning Group yesterday, Thursday February 11.

Lomond North SNP councillor Iain S Paterson sought information on whether there was an estimated time on when the road would fully reopen.

Mr MacFarlane said: ‘I don’t know if this is common knowledge, but it can be shared. In the last 19 years or so, there have been about 10,000 tons of material moved off the hill on to the road.

‘Last year alone, there was 20,000 tons – so that is double everything that’s happened in the previous 19 years, in one year.

‘At the moment, there is 100,000 tons on the move on the hill. We are looking at 12 options in a short timescale.

‘We want this to be done by March, because that is the end of the financial year.

‘The other milestone we have set ourselves is next winter. What can we do before then to build resilience?

‘It is impossible to say when the road will be open again 24/7, or two-way, as we do not know what is happening on the hillside.

‘What I can say with certainty is that BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland will be there for years.

‘We haven’t even talked about longer term solutions, but our colleagues in major projects are working on routes to Argyll.

‘At the end of the day we have to keep the road open and get it running 24/7 in both directions – as soon as we can.’

Councillor Paterson then asked: ‘Those are quite significant changes in terms of figures of what is likely to come down. Are the mitigation measures going to be adequate to deal with that volume?’

Mr MacFarlane replied: ‘Not at the moment, but it is very unlikely that 100,000 tons will come down in one go. It’s something we have to plan for, and will be looked at moving forward.’