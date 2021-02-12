Healing Process to hold online information and Q&A session
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
People who feel they suffered bullying or harassment in the past while working with NHS Highland are invited to take part in an online information and question and answer session on the Healing Process.
The session, being held online on Friday 19 February from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, is designed to let individuals learn more about the Healing Process before registration closes on February 26.
The Healing Process was developed by NHS Highland in partnership with whistle blowers, colleagues and other stakeholders, with Scottish Government funding, to help people who suffered from historical bullying and harassment while working for the health board in Highland and Argyll & Bute up to December 31, 2019.
People taking part in the online session will find out more about the range of options available to participants in the Healing Process service. The service is run by a professional team of independent advisers who manage and support individuals through the process to find the most suitable solution for them. Options include access to the Independent Review Panel; one-to-one discussions (held remotely); formal apologies and independent psychological therapies.
Pam Dudek, NHS Highland chief executive, said: ‘The online session this month is an opportunity for potential participants in the Healing Process to find out more about the service and how it can help them heal.
‘We would urge individuals affected by past bullying or harassment while working for NHS Highland to register for the Healing Process by the closing date of 26 February if they have not yet done so.
‘We have been unequivocal in our support of those who have experienced bullying and harassment and we’re deeply sorry for the harm that has been caused to every one of those individuals.’
To join the online Healing Process information session please visit: bit.ly/TheHealingProcess
To find out more about the service please visit: www.healing-process.co.uk