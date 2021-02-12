Family’s pride over NZ double rescue hero

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was richly deserved recognition when Karen McCurry was awarded a BEM in 2018 for services to healthcare and charity.

She and her dedicated team at the MS Centre Argyll offer vital support to people with many different healthcare needs in the community.

When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in 2020, centre manager Karen and colleagues in Lochgilphead rose superbly to the challenge to maintain links with service users and families.

Few would argue that Karen is not one of the heroes in our community.

But she does not have a monopoly on the heroic family gene.

Karen was delighted to tell the world via social media about her cousin in New Zealand, surf lifesaver David Daniels, who earlier this month hit the national headlines after being involved in not one, but two different rescues on the same beach on the same day. And he was off duty at the time.

His local newspaper, the Otago Daily Times, quickly got wind of the story and soon it was on national television.

Karen explained the family connection: ‘My dad’s brother Brian Daniels, originally from Glasgow, worked for the BBC in London before emigrating to New Zealand in the 1970s, where his sons David and Damien were born.’

On February 1 – off duty and enjoying time on Dunedin’s Brighton Beach with his wife Naomi and three young children – David noticed a woman who was pointing out to sea, where three children were in trouble in a rip current.

David leapt into action, took to the water with his surfboard and brought them safely back to shore, including one girl who was trapped on a rock.

It wasn’t long before there was another commotion when a small boat capsized in the surf, so David again headed out to help a group of rescuers. The Otago Daily Times reported that nobody appeared to be injured.

Soon David was on TV and being hailed as a national hero. Interviewed on current affairs show The Project, David was asked by presenter Kanoa Lloyd how the rescued youngsters must have felt.

He replied: ‘When you’re in that situation it’s not the nicest. But it’s kind of full circle for me. It was 10 years ago that I was rescued by the surf lifesavers out there, and that’s partly why I got into the whole thing, just to pay it back.’

Unsurprisingly, his mates have loved ribbing David since his heroics hit the headlines. ‘Yeah, there’ve been memes going on, and David Hasselhoff videos,’ he said. ‘I think they’re having fun.’

David, though, was quick to praise his wife, who ‘got the rough end of the stick’.

‘She was left with our three kids on the beach, so she was probably doing the hardest job of the lot. She’s the real hero,’ he said.

Back in Lochgilphead, his cousin continued: ‘David studied Chinese medicine and, as well as now being a hero, has made a positive impact on the physical, emotional and spiritual health and wellbeing of his community.

‘He would make an ideal team member in the MS Centre, if I could talk him into leaving the beaches of Dunedin.’

‘All his Scottish relatives are very proud of him,’ added Karen.