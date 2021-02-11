Petition launched for ferry alternative to A83
Calls are being made for the Scottish Government ‘as a matter of urgency’ to bring in a year-round ferry service between Kintyre and Ayrshire.
The Argyll First councillors behind the campaign believe that such a ‘lifeline’ route between Campbeltown and Ardrossan could alleviate problems caused when the A83 is closed and would benefit the whole of Argyll.
Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand and member for South Kintyre Donald Kelly have set up an online Scottish Parliament petition, where the public can demonstrate support for their proposal.
The supporting documentation reads: ‘This petition is necessary due to the closure of the A83 and the fact the old military road has also been closed nearly every day since November 2020.
‘This situation is not sustainable and we feel that given the ongoing problems at the Rest and be Thankful and the projected timeframe of 10 years before a permanent solution will be implemented, the Scottish Government must act as a matter of urgency.
‘The possibility of commissioning an all-year-round lifeline ferry service from Campbeltown to Ardrossan should be explored.
‘The proposed ferry service would facilitate both passenger and freight and have road equivalent tariff (RET) rules applied to it.
‘If implemented, this ferry service would support businesses from within and outwith Argyll and Bute and help to sustain our fragile economy by providing a much-needed gateway which will open up Argyll and Bute to the rest of Scotland providing continuity and security for all.’
Councillor Philand said: ‘It is vital for the fragile community of Argyll and Bute that access, particularly for haulage and supply companies, remains open. This is an opportunity for Argyll and Bute to petition the Scottish Government to provide a lifeline and not just a tourist route.
‘Please support the petition.’
The document can be viewed via the following link: www.parliament.scot/gettinginvolved/petitions/campbeltownadrossanferry