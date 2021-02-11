EE apologises for week of signal loss
Customers of telecoms firm EE in the upper Loch Fyne area have been left frustrated and without a mobile phone signal for a week.
One customer at Kenmore, near Inveraray, said: ‘We have had no signal for a week now and EE tell me this is because their engineers cannot get access to the faulty mast in order to fix it. They can’t or won’t tell me why or when the problem is likely to be fixed.
‘Since so many of us are working from home at the moment and don’t have the options we otherwise might have done in a situation like this, this issue needs to be urgently dealt with before we start losing our livelihoods on top of everything else.’
Initial enquiries by the Argyllshire Advertiser brought the response from EE on the morning of Friday February 5: ‘We’re aware of an issue affecting some customers in the Loch Fyne area, which is being caused by a power outage at a local mast station. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we work to return a full service.’
After being pressed, an EE spokesperson told the paper on Friday afternoon that the main site affected was in Inveraray, adding: ‘We are having issues accessing the site, but are currently in talks with the landowner. We suspect the power issue is within the equipment cabinets, for example it could be something like a tripped mains breaker
A survey has been conducted and engineers are due to deployed to this site.’
The service was reported to have been restored by Friday evening.