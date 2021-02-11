Dog walker dump uncovered on litter mission
Spurred on by the formation of a brand new Facebook group – Wake up, Clean up Argyll – a Lochgilphead man decided to clear litter from the path from the traffic lights in the town to Kilmory Castle.
It was while on this mission that he was shocked to find an unpleasant dumping ground containing no fewer than 34 dog poo bags, all the same colour.
He told the Advertiser: ‘It’s obvious it’s the same person or people who are doing this. This is beyond belief and could be harmful to both humans and animals.’
That aside, last week alone he filled four bags of litter, with plenty more to pick up.
And it’s not for the lack of places to properly dispose of rubbish.
‘There are three bins along the path plus a few others at the castle. The bins are emptied regularly by the council bin men.
‘The bulk of it was drinks cans and bottles as well as food wrappers,’ he explained.
What is your experience of litter in Argyll during the pandemic?
Contact the Advertiser by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your story and any photographs.