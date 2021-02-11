Crinan Puffer goes virtual for 2021
Entry has opened for the 2021 Scottish Sea Farms Crinan Puffer.
The popular event, run in pre-pandemic years beside the Crinan Canal between Crinan and Ardrishaig, is going virtual and will be held on Sunday March 28.
The race is organised by the operator of Mid Argyll Community Pool, Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Limited (MACEL).
This year’s Puffer will include the standard distance of eight miles or a five km fun run option, on a route of your choice. Both distances are also open to walkers.
In a statement, MACEL said: ‘Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the restrictions that we all live under during this pandemic, we have decided to run a virtual event.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank our title sponsors, Scottish Sea Farms, for its continued and very generous sponsorship. Thanks also go to Midton Acrylics and kit-you-out.co.uk for their support.’
Race entries are now being taken via the EntryCentral website – just search ‘Scottish Sea Farms Crinan Puffer’.
Entrants can walk or run anywhere they like, as long as they stay local, stay safe and abide by lockdown rules.
Prizes will be awarded in various senior, junior and veteran categories and all runners and walkers will be sent a t-shirt and medal on completion of the race.
All entrants are asked to submit their times through race timing website www.whatsmytimeresults.co.uk/ by 5pm on Monday March 29.