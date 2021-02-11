Council thanks parents and carers

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Parents and carers across Argyll and Bute are being thanked by the council for their home learning efforts during lockdown.

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘As we approach the February break, I want to take a moment to thank parents and carers for all their patience, huge effort and understanding while our schools have been closed during lockdown.

‘Home learning isn’t easy. The vast majority of you aren’t teachers and it’s important to remember that. Many of you are also trying to teach your children while juggling home working and this must be incredibly difficult.

‘I’ve spoken to parents and I know that many of you are really struggling, but I want to reassure you that you’re all doing a fabulous job. Home learning shouldn’t result in daily arguments, stress and resentment so please, please don’t put unnecessary pressure on yourself or your children during what is already a difficult, challenging time.

‘At the end of the day, you didn’t sign up to this. The most important thing is to ensure your children are cared for and feel loved. Remember, this is an uncertain time for them too: their routines have been turned completely upside down; they’re unable to see their friends and teachers; they can’t go outside and play whenever they’d like; and their mental health is vulnerable.

‘I know that schools are assigning tasks via Google Classroom and this is great, but if your child doesn’t manage to complete everything on this, that’s okay. Children and young people are learning all the time, their brains are like sponges, so just because you didn’t finish a task doesn’t mean they’ve not learned anything.

‘Not all children are the same and not all children learn the same way either. While some are happy to get their head down and do English and maths, others struggle, and that’s really difficult. Children will catch up with their learning as soon as they’re back in school so please, please don’t worry. We will get through this together. Wishing you all a well-earned break from home learning next week. Stay safe.’