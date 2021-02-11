Announcements – February 12, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

DEATHS

BUCHANAN – Peacefully at home, Eilean, 4 Kintyre Gardens, Campbeltown, on February 7, 2021, Thelma McLellan, in her 80th year, beloved wife of Innes Buchanan, much loved mum of Elaine, loving granny of David and Mark, great-granny of Lee, Eleyna, Alexis, Zac and Avery. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Thelma’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 12. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00pm after a short prayer. We will head down Ralston Road, Main Street, past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Thelma may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

JACKSON – Peacefully at Etive Care Home, Benderloch, on February 6, 2021, Hazel Lucy Jackson, née Kirk, in her 87th year. Late of Birkhill, Lochgair. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gordon Jackson; dearly loved mother of Helen, Nicholas and Adrian. A good neighbour and dear friend. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae.

TURNER – Peacefully at home, Chiskan House, Campbeltown, on February 4, 2021, Margaret Howieson Duncan M.B.E. in her 92nd year, formerly of Flatterton Farm, Greenock and High Balevain Farm, Campbeltown, beloved wife of the late David Turner, loving mother of Robert, William and David, mother-in-law of Susan and Margo, proud grandmother to Emma, Matthew, Gary, Charles, Ruth and Fraser and great-grandmother to Isla and Anna.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACBRAYNE – Flora. Jane, Robert and Marie would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and floral tributes, and also thank those who paid their respects to Flora along the funeral route. Many thanks also to Kintyre Care Home staff who looked after mum. Thank you to T A Blair’s for their caring and professional services and our sincere thanks to Rev Chris Holden for a touching service.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In ever loving memory of our daughter and sister Sharon Fiona, who was sadly taken from us on February 12, 1993.

We miss and think of you every day.

– Love always Mum, Dad, sister and brothers.

CAMPBELL – Bunty, passed away February 14, 2009.

Sadly missed but not forgotten.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great-grandchildren.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Alec, who died February 6, 2019.

Along the road of memories that leads us back to you

Are thoughts of us together and the happy times we knew.

– Julie and Chloe xx

MACFARLANE – On St Valentine’s Day 2018, Winnie Isabella Wilson of Thornliebank, Glasgow, cherished wife of Dugald passed away. Never to be forgotten.

MACNICOL – In loving memory of Campbell, who died February 14, 1972.

A loving thought, a silent tear,

A constant wish that you were here.

– Hamish and families.

MARTIN – Lena, died February 14, 2006.

Dear mother, these tears we shed today are because we miss you so

Especially on this special day and we just wanted you to know.

You are always in our hearts and will be until we meet again.

– Caroline, John and families.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of a dearly loved dad and papa, Roger, taken from us on February 17, 2019.

To lose you was a bitter wrench,

The pain cut to our core,

We cried until our tears ran out,

And then we cried some more.

Miss you more than words can say.

– Senga, Billy and family, Roger, Heather and family.