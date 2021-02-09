Furnace celebrates Edith’s 90th birthday
Furnace resident Edith McKellar celebrated her 90th birthday on February 4 and – Furnace being Furnace – all her friends and neighbours wanted to wish her a happy birthday, despite coronavirus restrictions.
Edith, sporting a snazzy tiara for the occasion, was on her way to enjoy a celebration lunch with a friend in the village, with whom she is in a Covid ‘bubble’, when she was surprised to see a socially-distanced group of villagers gathered outside the village hall to greet her and sing ‘Happy Birthday’, before presenting Edith with a colourful bouquet of flowers.
The weather was grey, sleety, cold and awful, but as one villager put it: ‘We all got soaked but we didn’t care.’
Photos: Emma Irons.