Clean environment, better lockdown exercise
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Why not turn a lockdown exercise routine into a mind-and-environment-cleansing litter pick?
Everyone is trying to make the best of things during Scotland’s second lockdown, and now the GRAB Trust – the Group for Recycling in Argyll and Bute – has come up with a great litter pick starter pack containing everything anyone needs to know about a litter pick or beach clean.
The trust is also looking for photos of people’s litter picking and beach cleaning adventures, which can be shared via the GRAB Trust Beaches and Marine Litter Project Facebook page.
The GRAB Trust encourages litter pickers to take photos before and after the clean-up, of the litter collected and any particularly interesting or unusual items which turn up.
If anyone is planning a beach clean, plenty of information can also be found at the Marine Conservation Society Beachwatch website, including handy guides on everything from how to do a beach clean to Covid-19 safety advice.
For a litter pick anywhere other than a beach, Keep Scotland Beautiful has all the details needed.
Contact Kerry MacKay, beaches and marine litter education project officer at the GRAB Trust by emailing kerry.mackay@argyll-bute.gov.uk for more information.