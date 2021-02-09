Beware bogus animal inspectors
The Scottish SPCA has issued a warning about bogus inspectors trying to remove animals from properties by duping owners.
Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: ‘We are asking the public to be aware of anyone coming to the door saying they are from the Scottish SPCA.
‘Our inspectors will always be in uniform and will be able to provide identification badges with a photo and authorisation. They will also be happy to provide you with vehicle registration.
‘If you are at all unsure about someone who comes to your door as the Scottish SPCA then ask them to wait outside and call us immediately. Our inspectors will respect your need to do this.
‘And if someone tells you they are from the RSPCA then please report them immediately, as they do not operate at all in Scotland.
‘While we can legally seize an animal from a property we will only do so if the welfare of the animal is seriously compromised, needs vet treatment or the environment is not safe for the animal to be in. Only Police Scotland and the local authority have the same powers.’
The tricksters have been witnessed using both a white van with black writing – which the Scottish SPCA does not use – and a black van with white writing, very similar to the official fleet.
Chief superintendent Flynn added: ‘Please be vigilant and keep yourselves and your pets safe. If anyone can provide any more information on these incidents then please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.’