Benmore Garden – January weather summary
The meticulous weather records kept at the RBGE (Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh) Benmore Garden on the Cowal peninsula confirm what we all suspected – that January was a cold month. The average maximum air temperature of 4.7⁰ C was significantly lower than the same period in 2020.
Precipitation was down slightly on the expected level for the time of year, however, there were 23 days of measurable rain during the month.
- Highest maximum air temperature: 10.4ºC on the 12th
- Lowest maximum air temperature: 1.0ºC on the 9th
- Average maximum air temperature: 4.7ºC
- Lowest minimum air temperature: -5.5ºC on the 9th
- Highest minimum air temperature: 3.1ºC on the 11th
- Average minimum air temperature: -0.5ºC
- Highest minimum at grass level: 3.4ºC on the 11th
- Lowest minimum at grass level: -12.1ºC on the 24th
- Average minimum at grass level: -3.6ºC
- Air minimum below 0.0ºC on: 16 days
- Grass minimum below 0.0ºC on: 14 days
- Hail on: 0 days
- Snow/sleet on: 4 days
- Thunder on: 0 days
- Gale on: 0 days
- Greatest rainfall on one day: 41mm on the 16th
- Rain 0.2mm or more on: 23 days
- Rain 1.0 mm or more on: 18 days
- Rain 5.0mm or more on: 11 days
- Trace (between 0.0mm and 0.1mm): 7 days
- Total with measurable rain: 23 days
- Total rainfall for month: 238.2mm (9.38 inches)
- Total rainfall for year: 238.2mm ( 9.38 inches)