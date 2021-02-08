Febrrruary! Wind chill makes Oban feel like -4C
The Met Office has warned of a cold week ahead across the UK.
This afternoon alone, ‘feels like’ temperatures across Argyll and Bute have been -4C celsius, according to Met Office data.
It said cold air is now firmly in place and wind chill would make conditions feel even colder.
Snow showers are likely but in eastern parts of the UK.
Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist, said: ‘With cold air across all of the UK any precipitation will fall as snow.
‘Snow showers will continue to feed into eastern parts through the week. Many places will see further snow accumulations with a few centimetres likely quite widely.
‘Some areas will see larger accumulations with 20cm or more possible for some.’
He said overnight temperatures would be ‘notably low’ and daytime temperatures would also be cold, only reaching one or two degrees celsius for many early in the week.
‘With strong winds as well the wind chill will make it feel much colder.’