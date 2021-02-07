Police report – February 5, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Arrested after fight
Around 8pm on Monday January 25 in Ardrishaig, two men, aged 29 and 48, were allegedly fighting. Police attended and both were arrested and charged. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Recorded warning
A car was stopped and searched by police around 8pm on Friday January 26** at Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly found in possession of cannabis. He was issued with a recorded police warning.
Drugs found
An 18-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning after his vehicle was stopped and searched by police at 10.45pm on Tuesday January 26 at Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. The man was found in possession of cannabis.
Dangerous driving
A man, aged 66, has been charged with dangerous driving after overtaking on Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, around 12.30pm on Tuesday January 5. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Wall damaged
Sometime between midday on Monday January 25 and 3pm on Wednesday January 27 at Kilmichael Glassary, a wall was damaged by a vehicle which failed to stop and report the collision.
Sign stolen
A sign was stolen from land near Brackley and Oakfield, Lochgilphead, between midday and 1pm on Sunday January 24.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the above or any incident to phone 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.