Building the Glashan hydro scheme
A fascinating collection of photographs has emerged showing the construction of the Loch Glashan hydro electric scheme.
The Glashan scheme in the hills above Lochgair was started in the late 1950s, towards the tail end of the post-war boom in construction by the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board, hot on the heels of the larger Sloy, Lairige and Shira projects at the northern end of Loch Fyne.
Looking through old photos, reader Katharine Street – nee Johnson and from a Tarbert family – discovered a collection belonging to her late father-in-law, Harold Street.
Mr Street was the resident engineer for the duration of the Glashan project, as Katharine explained: ‘He worked for a civil engineering company called Crouch & Hogg.
‘From his papers, the Glashan project seems to have cost around £1.35m.
‘The construction must have finished about 1962/63 as the family moved to Dundee when Harold took on the Tay Road Bridge.’