What are your health priorities?

Change is inevitable in health services in Argyll and Bute, a councillor has warned, as the area’s health board prepares to set its annual budget.
A consultation has been launched by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) asking people to outline their priorities as part of its budget-setting process.
But Argyll and Bute Council’s depute leader Councillor Gary Mulvaney, a member of the HSCP’s integration joint board (IJB), warned that changes will have to be made as a result of the effects of COVID-19.
Councillor Mulvaney also said the effects of the pandemic are set to be around for ‘a considerable period of time’.
The consultation is open until Friday February 19 and the IJB will set the HSCP’s budget for the year at its next meeting on Wednesday March 24.
Councillor Mulvaney said: ‘Change can be difficult so it is key to map out the future to give people a clear indication of what the future looks like.’
The consultation, available through Argyll and Bute Council’s website, also asks respondents what they view as the HSCP’s most important role.
IJB chairman Councillor Kieron Green introduced the consultation by saying: ‘The resources available to the HSCP are declining in real terms year on year.
‘We cannot simply continue to provide the same services in the same ways. We have to find efficiencies and transform how we operate.
‘We would really value your views to help us make the best decisions that will affect all of our lives.’
To access the consultation, visit argyll-bute.gov.uk and click the rotating banner at the top of the homepage.
Councillor Gary Mulvaney. no_a09garymulvaney01