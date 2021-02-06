News from the districts – February 5, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Argyll islands

Small island communities in Argyll and Bute should be vaccinated together against Covid-19 instead of waiting in different tier groups, health chiefs have said.

Boyd Robertson, chairman of NHS Highland, said that he has contacted the Scottish Government regarding the possibility.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie backed the call, citing as an example the island of Colonsay, which at the last census in 2011 was recorded as having a population of 124.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s integration joint board on January 27.

Mr Robertson said: ‘Representations have been made by the chief executive, myself and the director of public health and policy to the Scottish Government for relaxation of regulations regarding the order in which people can be vaccinated in smaller communities.

‘This particularly applies to island areas which are only accessible by sea. We can look to take an approach that will allow vaccination to take place while not being restricted to a particular group of the population.

Councillor Currie added: ‘This is something I have raised with CoSLA leaders and also with the cabinet secretary.

‘If you were to choose Colonsay as an example, instead of having vaccines taken to the island for a handful of people aged over 80, to me it would make more sense to vaccinate everybody.’

Scottish Government figures show that the majority of people aged over 80 have now had their first jag, with over-70s due to have their first dose of the vaccine from the week beginning February 1.

Dunoon

Ian Graham and Iain McNaughton of the Dunoon Men’s Shed project have thanked

Dunoon Co-op and members for a £5,734 donation from the Co-op community fund.

As the nearest Men’s Shed project to Strachur, they reported in the village newsletter: ‘We are grateful for the funding we have received. The grant will be spent on our garden project and the purchase and installation of a four-post car lift in our shed.’

Though currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the main point of Men’s Sheds is the friendliness and comradeship they promote.

Connel

Achaleven Primary School in Connel has been awarded its eighth Green Flag by Ecoschools Scotland.

Pupils have been working hard to incorporate environmental matters into everyday life, not only in the school, but also in the community and beyond.

Their focus over the last two years has been on reducing litter, minimising waste and learning about clean water and sanitation – one of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Becoming global citizens and championing change is core to the school’s beliefs, and it recently adopted a section of the local beach to look after and carry out regular beach cleans.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘I love hearing about the different approaches that each of our schools take when working towards their Green Flag award.

‘Achaleven’s focus on learning about clean water and sanitation is tremendous. This educates the children about the huge part that clean water plays in our everyday lives, and also lets them explore the science involved in the process of making it safe to drink.

‘These children are our future and it’s extremely encouraging to see the enthusiasm they are showing towards making a difference to the world.’