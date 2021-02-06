Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 5, 2021
Welcome improvement
After being talked about for years – going back to the time of the Crinan Canal corridor ‘charrette’ process (if you can remember that far back), through the ongoing front green plans – the cash to refurbush Colchester Square seems to have arrived suddenly. And it needed to be spent sharpish to avoid losing it.
Out of the blue the council issued a press release last month announcing it would start work that very week.
It all happened fast, but someone in Kilmory should have put themselves in the shoes of retailers. Jilly Wilson has a point about lack of notice and consideration, and from all appearances it could have been avoided with a wee bit of thought.
On the plus side, we look forward to the new, improved street with its distinctive Achnaba stone taking centre stage. Lochgilphead badly needs a lift, and this should be a great start – with more to come.
Consideration
After months cooped up, when snow fell the sledges came out. It was a great opportunity to have some fun.
But the choice of sledging hill needs to be made with consideration for others.