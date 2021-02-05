Council lands cash boost for Argyll
A new Lochgilphead business hub is one of three Argyll and Bute projects to benefit from Scottish Government funding.
Argyll and Bute Council has secured more than £1.7 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund to support regeneration and employment projects in the region.
Lochgilphead’s Kilmory Business Park, a partnership led by the council, will receive £650,000.
The aim is to develop a 5.9 hectare site on the outskirts of Lochgilphead as a business hub. The investment includes strategic infrastructure and business premises for up to 10 new and expanding small and medium-sized enterprises. The project aims to create up to 30 jobs in the community, including opportunities for school leavers.
A new Port Ellen community hub on Islay will get £746,223 after the council successfully applied for funding on behalf of partner South Islay Development.
The community hub at Port Ellen will include a social enterprise café with bakery, community/function space, office rental, storage rental as well as an office for South Islay Development Trust. The new centre will encourage greater engagement and collaboration while supporting community regeneration across the island.
On the island of Colonsay, £335,000 will go towards Scalasaig housing and business units. The Colonsay Community Development Company project will provide business space and tackle the long-standing demand for business opportunities in Scalasaig, the island’s main settlement. The scheme will run in tandem with an affordable housing scheme near Scalasaig.
Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie said: ‘We are delighted to receive this vital funding which will deliver long-term benefit for our communities and businesses. Argyll and Bute brings together much of what is best about Scotland – natural resources that drive national and international business markets, expertise that inspires innovation and people committed to achieving the prosperous future the area needs and deserves.
‘Each funded project is critical to our future growth and to the needs of our communities. In a year where we have seen a huge impact on our communities and businesses, investment is vital to help recover the local economy and unlock Argyll and Bute’s potential.’