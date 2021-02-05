Communication breakdown angers high street hero
A Lochgilphead businesswoman named Argyll and Bute’s ‘High Street Hero’ during the pandemic has slammed the council for communication failures over major renovation work outside her shop.
Customer access to Jilly Wilson’s Square Peg takeaway food premises on Colchester Square can only be made by negotiating a path through roadworks and, she says, turnover has dropped dramatically as a result.
But her main complaint is that Argyll and Bute Council failed to give proper notice before beginning a £500,000 project to improve road crossings, pedestrian access and cycle facilities in Colchester Square and Argyll Street.
The Square Peg, which occupies one side of Colchester Square, is the only business trading on the square during the current lockdown.
She claims traders were approached informally by Argyll and Bute Council in mid-December, when businesses asked that the works be carried out one side of the street at a time to maintain reasonable access – but no formal consultation was held.
Since then, Mrs Wilson says the authority’s communication has been ‘appalling’, giving her little opportunity to make informed business decisions.
Jilly Wilson was Argyll and Bute’s regional champion in November’s Scotland Loves Local ‘High Street Heroes’ awards – recognising people who went above and beyond in lockdown.
She said: ‘I am absolutely not opposed to the works. Investment in the town is long overdue and much appreciated. But I’m also pretty shocked at the way I have been treated by the council.’
An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We secured funding for Lochgilphead in late 2020 from external sources to develop the town centre. This funding came with strict deadlines. Meeting them, and ensuring Lochgilphead doesn’t lose out, unfortunately ruled out public consultation specifically on Colchester Square and Argyll Street.
‘We took steps to keep local businesses informed and will be increasing that effort with a dedicated webpage and a weekly email update to stakeholders on the progress of the work.
‘Where possible we are keen to do what we can to limit short term inconvenience. For the protection of all town centre users, including the public and the workforce, it has not been possible to work on one side at a time and keep the road open to traffic. We are ensuring pedestrian access to businesses is maintained at all times.’
Councillor Sandy Taylor said he had understood the council had the support of local businesses.
He added: ‘I understand Jilly’s concerns as the scheduled work has been delivered differently and the impacts experienced earlier than thought.’
PICS:
Jilly Wilson welcomes the project, but claims the council failed to communicate over its plans. no_a06JillyWilson01
The work outside the Square Peg on Colchester Square. no_a06SquarePeg02